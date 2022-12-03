Maritime Museum announces winner of benefit drawing

OSWEGO - The Maritime Museum held its annual benefit drawing and presented winner, Mary Baratier of Oswego with the first prize, a silver Dufore’s Oswego Lighthouse pendant valued at $700. Presenting the necklace are Sue Morton of Mexico, who sold the winning ticket, Baratier, and Mercedes Niess, executive director. The tickets were pulled at the museum’s annual volunteer recognition dinner. The museum and Treasure Chest Museum Store is open daily from 1-5 p.m. Visit www.hlwmm.org for more information about upcoming programming.
