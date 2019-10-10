MARTVILLE — Nine tortoises and more than 20 dogs were seized from a Martville woman after a person looking to buy a pet notified police with her concerns.
Amy M. Grandazzo, 43, of Martville, has been charged 32 times with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance — all class “A” misdemeanors — and one time with selling or offering to sell or exposing a diseased animal, an unclassified misdemeanor.
According to a release, on Sept. 4, state police responded to 205 Martville Road, Martville, to interview a woman who had traveled from Rochester to purchase a puppy from Ms. Grandazzo. The woman was concerned for the puppy’s health, but also for the health of the other dogs at the residence.
The woman told police she took the puppy to the vet and it tested positive for Parvo, a highly contagious and potentially fatal canine disease. The puppy would also be diagnosed with roundworms, which are easily spread from dog to dog and harmful to their health, the release said.
On Sept. 13, state police and the town of Hannibal Animal Control Officer executed a search warrant at Ms. Grandazzo’s residence. Police seized 23 dogs and nine tortoises. Without incident, the animals were turned over to Animal Control officer Theresa Penfield for medical treatment and veterinary care.
Ms. Grandazzo was charged two weeks later and released on a ticket to appear in the town of Hannibal Court on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
