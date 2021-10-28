OSWEGO – Mary Vanouse is the Democratic candidate for county legislator from District 16, a seat presently held by retiring Democrat Thomas Drumm. District 16 represents portions of the city of Oswego. The following is the bio Vanouse submitted:
Mary, Vanouse, retired City of Oswego Community Development Director, is the Democratic and Independent Candidate for 16th District County Legislator. She laid the groundwork for Oswego’s Downtown Revitalization, Fort Ontario’s Safe Haven Museum and the acquisition and restoration of Oswego’s Lighthouse. She created Oswego’s Commercial Loan, Homeownership and MicroEnterprise Programs and brought Oswego citizens together to create the Oswego 2020 Plan.
Vanouse is committed to listening to Oswego’s citizens and preparing Oswego County for new opportunities and challenges. Oswego’s economic health is threatened by disinformation about vaccines and the pandemic, unemployment, untrained workers and climate change. She is prepared to bring leadership, honesty and integrity as well as decent competitive wages to Oswego County government workers with sustainable solutions based on science and unbiased information.
