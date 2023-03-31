Matthew Stevens’ whirlwind prize trip to Washington, D.C.

CENTRAL SQUARE – Matthew Stevens, the 17-year-old Paul V. Moore High School senior and one of two New York state winners of the prestigious $10,000 U.S. Senate Youth Scholarship, returned from his prize weeklong stay in Washington, D.C. recently, and what a whirlwind trip it was. I spoke with him about his seemingly-nonstop, jam-packed week in the nation’s capital.
“It was an incredible experience,” Stevens said. “Lots I learned, lots of cool people, and incredible people I got to meet there.”
Here, as they used to say, but for obvious reasons no longer do, is the tick-tock:
Day 1: Stevens lands at Reagan National Airport and is immediately greeted by the security team and some of the military mentors that will be available all week to him and the other 103 winners of this scholarship (two from every state plus four others). From there it was off to The Mayflower Hotel for a meet and greet and COVID testing. The 104 students were split up into groups of six to 10 students per group according to no particular rationale.
“You were essentially with them the whole week. You traveled together. You would have some of your meals together. It was just to break things down and make sure everything went smoothly,” Stevens said. Every group did the same thing. “We did everything together,” he said. Day 1 ended with dinner.
Day 2: Breakfast at The Mayflower at 7 a.m. “Every breakfast was a nice little buffet for everyone, so it was a good casual start to the day,” Stevens said. From there it was off to George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, a tour of it and a wreath-laying ceremony at Washington’s tomb. That was followed by a visit to the rather new Be Washington Theatre, which, Stevens said, “is a little bit of an experience where they give you an actual scenario that happened, and you were given different choices on a time limit to figure out what you would do in Washington’s shoes. In this case, it was a dispute between the French and the British, and then it was deciding whether we would maintain neutrality, or whether we would honor the treaty and help the French beat the British. Me and my partner for this, we decided to enforce neutrality, partially because we knew what we would do in history, but also it seemed like the best option.” And that proved to be the correct choice, unlike that made by the majority of the students who decided to go with enforcing the treaty or, another option, letting congress decide the path forward. By then it was noon and it was back into D.C. and to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Lunch was served on the terrace level there followed by a tour of the property. An opera was being performed, but the students were not allowed into that. They did, though, tour all the other performance areas in the Center. They then returned to The Mayflower for dinner (“every meal was very formal and very delicious”) and a slideshow presentation by the military mentors who made sure all the students had a list of contacts, “so that you could keep in touch afterwards and truly build a relationship,” Stevens said.
Those relationships seem to already be building. “All of us, so far, are keeping in touch,” Stevens said, “and a lot of us are going to be working on different projects together on different things we’re passionate about. Once we learned a lot about what everyone does and their own projects, we found how we could work together to promote an even bigger change in our communities and in our nation.”
After dinner there was free time to socialize with the other delegates. And that was the end of Day 2.
Day 3 started just like all the others at 7 a.m. in The Mayflower for breakfast, complete this day with a guest speaker, Robert Henry, former chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.
“He talked a little bit about the courts,” Stevens said. “He also talked a lot about morality and using ethics in your decision-making. He was actually there quite a few days with us, and I believe he was a former alumni of the program. This was the 61st year of it.” Henry was part of in 1971.
Stevens and his co-delegate from New York got to have breakfast with Henry. “So, we talked with him there beforehand, but also there was a Q&A session after his speech.”
The Henry experience hasn’t changed Stevens future goals. “I think I’m going to stay away from the specific law area,” he said, “but I am going to definitely go still somewhere into politics or international relations.”
The experience, he said, “was sort of like a spiritual revival in a way. Getting this experience really created a new vision of what we can accomplish in that pathway.”
From breakfast, the students went to the Russell Senate Office Building to meet with the secretary of the Senate and the Senate parliamentarian. Among other topics, they talked about their experience on Jan. 6, 2021 “when the Capitol was attacked. The secretary was helping preside over the floor,” Stevens said, “and the parliamentarian explained that her team, when everything started going down, they retrieved the gavels from the floor, so that when they came back later that night, they could continue the work in an official manner. They also talked about how their offices were completely trashed when they came back.”
Leaving the Senate, Stevens’ next stop was the Library of Congress where he had lunch with the Senate historian and the librarian of Congress. They talked, Stevens said, “about the importance of maintaining history and preserving it for future generations.”
They also explained, Stevens said, “how when they do their swearing-in ceremony, a lot of congressmen will go over there to pick out some historical item, whether it’s a bible or some religious book or a comic book to be the book that they swear the oath on.”
So, even though by this time of his third day in Washington, D.C., Stevens had met with more impressive people and been to more impressive governmental places than most people meet or visit in a lifetime, it was still only just past lunchtime, and so, why not jam in a visit to the Supreme Court and meet with a Supreme Court justice, namely one from New York state, Justice Sonia Sotomayor? Stevens and his co-delegate from New York were able to have a photo taken with Sotomayor before she came out and spoke to the whole group.
“When she did the speech to the whole group, she definitely had some inspiring words,” Stevens said.
Then it was back to the hotel for a presentation of the colors, a performance by the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, and dinner with Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper. That was followed by a service project called No Kid Hungry in the basement of the hotel where they packed bags to thank people who helped with the program. And so ends Day 3.
Day 4 started off with breakfast at 7 a.m. but no speaker. Stevens then headed for the Department of Justice where the group met with Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke who talked about “what civil rights means to our country” and a panel discussed this further and in depth.
Lunch was served at the United States Institute of Peace in collaboration with the State Department. “They said peace must be studied and learned in order to be waged. So, pretty much, if you don’t know the art of peace, then there’s no way to truly achieve it in the world,” Stevens related.
“It sounds like it’s a lot of on-the-ground diplomacy,” he said. “They’ll go there and work with the government and with the people, and while they won’t put the plan in place, they’ll just make sure that they are enabled to bring peace to their own country and to the region. They said war and peace are just a matter of negotiation. They say sometimes it doesn’t work out, but peace will always find a way.”
There then was time for a quick stop at the Martin Luther King Memorial followed by dinner at the National Archives. “They had it right in front of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Declaration of Independence, which was pretty cool,” Stevens said. Speakers of the evening were first the acting archivist of the U.S. followed at the actual dinner by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. Stevens remembered her saying the real gift is to be a good listener. “So we talked a lot about bipartisanship, and she said, ‘Listening is one of the most important skills to reach that.’” And that was the end of Day 4.
Day 5 started off with breakfast at 7 a.m. and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “He really explained to us the role that youth can play in being changemakers,” Stevens said. “He talked about how you can show the people the branches they can’t see. That was one thing he really shared how everyone has a talent, everyone has skill, but sometimes they may not recognize it, so you have to help them see that. Then he also talked about how it is really up to us to shape the education system as we want to see it, and his job is really to inspire youth to be the changemakers in their own schools.”
After breakfast, “pretty much the whole group went to the Lincoln Memorial except for me and my co-delegate. We were actually held back. We were informed that Senator Schumer wouldn’t make it to the Senate reception later in the day. But he did have a couple minutes for us, so we went up to Capitol Hill, just the two of us and got to meet with him in his office for a couple minutes, and he signed our scholarship. He was very quick because there was actually a vote going on on the floor right when he came out. So it was relatively quick in and out. It was awesome just being in his presence, honestly, and just being able to be there with him.”
They then returned to meet up with everyone else back at the hotel for the Journalism Luncheon with Soledad O’Brien. “She said, ‘Take advantage of being exposed to a room,’ and I feel like it has a lot of different interpretations to it, just understanding where you are and taking advantage of it,” Stevens said.
From there, it was on to the Senate Office Building for the annual reception where all the senators that are available come in, sign scholarships, get photos with the students and have a conversation with them. However, unfortunately for the two New York students, as explained earlier, Sen. Schumer was unavailable and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand couldn’t make it either.
“Cory Booker came in,” Stevens said. “Everyone loves Cory Booker. He comes in, meets with his people for a few of minutes, but then he comes over, we do a formal photo, he takes a selfie with his phone, and then he goes around to about 40 of the kids, takes their phone, and takes a selfie with them personally. He was awesome. If you want to motivate youth and show them how politicians are supposed to behave, that’s the way to do it.”
That was followed by an informal dinner in casual attire, and then, “we all went to sleep.” So ended Day 5.
Day 6 began with breakfast at 7 a.m. and a speaker, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
“He was a very interesting character. He was relatively monotone, but at the same point, he was very inspiring, to the point where I believe a couple kids did admit later that they were in tears during his speech. Overall, his message was of being there for others. He talked about how people who love you will keep you up if you allow them. And then he talked about being there for others when they need you as well,” Stevens said.
“Then we were informed that our time with the president wasn’t going to happen because he had to leave for Pennsylvania to introduce his budget. So, we were told there was a chance we’d be able to go see him if we went to the White House in the morning. And we ended up, we were outside for about an hour but were only inside for about five minutes, and sadly, we did not get to see him. We got a very quick tour of the East Wing, and then we left for the Jefferson Memorial, and we actually got to see Marine One land on the White house lawn to pick him up. We then had to get back up to the Hill for lunch in the Senate Hart Building. We had the Senate Minority Whip Senator John Thune of South Dakota come and speak to us and also the press secretary for Senator Bennet of Colorado who is also an alumni of the program. She talked a little bit about how the program opened some doors for her to get here.”
The same is happening for Stevens.
“It definitely opened up opportunities already,” he said. “Just meeting some of the people, you get contacts with a few people. We learned of the importance of LinkedIn that week.”
And before dinner, they got in a tour of the Capitol. Then dinner, the Ambassador Dinner with a former Australian Ambassador, Suzanne McCourt now working with the Australian Embassy in the U.S., and the day ended.
The last day, Day 7, began again with breakfast at 7 a.m. with guest speaker, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.
“She was very interesting. She explained her role and said–a lot of people brought up the freedom versus security question–and she said, ‘You know, it isn’t really one or the other, it’s you don’t have freedom and liberty without security.’ People asked about the Edward Snowden case, which happened during the Obama administration, and she said, ‘the debate it created was good, but it was still damaging to the intelligence community.’
From breakfast Stevens and all others went to Arlington National Cemetery where they met with its head and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They then went to the Pentagon where they first had a very informal, quick lunch in a briefing room, and then from there, having been told they had to hurry, ran to the main Pentagon building where they heard from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.
“He was honestly my favorite speaker,” Stevens said. “You would expect him to be this very what you envision when you think of a military man, but he was cracking jokes with everyone. He talked about confidence, character, and courage and how those are the few key traits. He talked about serving for the Constitution, living a true life of service, and what the oath means. But then he also got into some of the controversies he’s had over the years. He talked about how he’s not a politician, so being in the spotlight is not what he expects to be in, but he responds just how he would any other time. He talked about the China calls and all these other phone calls he had to have with foreign leaders that were deemed controversial, and talked a little bit about January 6th.”
Regarding January 6th and his call to China, Milley said ‘he has to make sure that you always want to have an open line of communication, not just during a conflict but before the conflict as well for de-escalation to prevent something from happening.’ So, he was really just there as a comfort to the Chinese just to say, ‘Nothing’s going to happen. If something’s going to happen, we’re going to keep our lines of communication open.’ But Milley explained, Stevens continued, “while the president is the only one who can order the use of nuclear devices, he doesn’t order it alone. There’s other people that are usually communicated with before anything like that would ever happen. And he mentioned how there’s two people at least involved, and they’re not within arm’s reach of each other, who actually launch the device. They’re not within arm’s reach just to make sure that no one can influence the other.”
From there, the group returned to the hotel for “a very final and very formal dinner with presentation of the colors and the U.S. Army Band Brass Quintet played as well,” Stevens said.
“It was a very incredible experience. They did a flag folding ceremony, and every delegate left with a flag that flew over the Capitol from Senators Hickenlooper and Capito who had it ordered to be flown.”
The evening was brought to a close with two student speakers elected by the group a few nights previous, a slideshow recapping the week, and dancing until midnight.
“I think overall it is an incredible opportunity. They said it right from the beginning that it would be the Olympics of public service, and it definitely was. Pretty much any kid who wants to go into any field in public service, it’s a program I would definitely recommend to them,” Stevens said in summation.
In late August, he’ll begin his college education at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. He’ll be studying political science and international relations.
And so, if the world can just hang on another four years, Matthew Stevens of Central Square may be ready, willing, and able to make this world a better place.
