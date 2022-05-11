PHOENIX - Plants, baked goods and “special items” will be available for the final day of the Schroeppel Historical Society Serendipity Spring Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. There are still plenty of items available for purchase, including a first time special item: a World War II era rattan chair.
