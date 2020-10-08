Mayor Barlow announces “Pedestrian’s First” initiative, releases pedestrian safety video

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the launch of the city of Oswego’s “Pedestrian’s First” campaign, containing special enforcement details by the Oswego Police Department and a pedestrian safety video to educate the public on how to safely navigate busy city streets. Mayor Barlow announced the Oswego Police Department will increase enforcement and conduct special traffic enforcement details to ensure motorists are stopping at crosswalks, giving pedestrians the right-of-way, and properly stopping at stop signs in downtown Oswego and in school zones. Mayor Barlow also directed police to increase enforcement of 15 MPH school zones.
“Our “Pedestrian’s First” initiative builds on the work we’ve done already to make Oswego a safer, more accessible community for all. We’ve converted more intersections to be safe and accessible for those with physical disabilities, added pedestrian crosswalks throughout downtown and lowered neighborhood speed limits to better protect pedestrians and cyclists,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our pedestrian safety video shows children how to safely cross the road and our enforcement details will better ensure motorists know to always yield to pedestrians and to be extra careful as they travel through our downtown and our school zones,” Barlow said.
Superintendent of the Oswego City School District, Dr. Mathis Calvin said, “The Oswego CSD would like to thank Mayor William Barlow, the Oswego City Police and Fire Departments for their assistance with ensuring the health and safety of our students and staff through this special project. In cooperation with this initiative we ask that our community partner with all of us to make certain that our students are safe when they come to school each day. The community’s help with this initiative keeps our student’s health and safety at the forefront of all our minds. We strongly support this initiative and thank all community members who are willing to join in and support this special project.”
Phil Cady, Chief of the Oswego Police Department said, “With the increase in development in our downtown corridor along with our growing business districts, we’ve seen an increase in pedestrian traffic. With this increase, we’ve also seen a rise in accidents. The members of the Police and Fire Department want everyone in the community to use due care when sharing the road. Drivers need to yield the right of way to pedestrians in cross walks and should check their surroundings several times before entering intersections or making turns. Pedestrians are reminded to not cross against the signal, use designated crosswalks and be mindful when entering intersections.”
Randy Griffin, Chief of the Oswego Fire Department, said, “Making it safe for drivers and pedestrians to travel has been a key priority in the city of Oswego, but everyone must do their part. We must see and be seen when traveling through Oswego. We all have a role to play.”
Special school zone and pedestrian safety enforcement details began on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The city of Oswego was issued a $8,000 New York State Traffic Safety grant to help fund special enforcement details. The pedestrian safety video was produced created by Kyle Ridlon Productions and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/oJwh2LHHH8U.
