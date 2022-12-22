Mayor Barlow announces wage increases for city SEIU200 employees

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow and SEIU 200United President Scott Phillipson announced an agreement between the city of Oswego and SEIU 200 to raise wages for all city SEIU 200 employees. Wages will be raised $3 an hour across the board for all members of the SEIU Union working for the city of Oswego while also adopting a new wage longevity system, delivering additional raises for employees with extended years of service.
SEIU 200United members are employed by the city in every city department, including the Department of Public Work laborers, equipment operators, and clerical office staff through city government. In total, approximately 110 members work for the city. The raises are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023 through a recently passed council resolution amending the existing SEIU labor contract with Oswego.
“I am more than happy to deliver significant raises to many of our dedicated city employees serving our community,” said Mayor Barlow. “The progress we have made in our community these last several years could not have been done without dedicated public servants working day in and day out to move this community forward, keep the city operating, and serving the public as they enter city hall and interact with various city departments. I thank Scott and union leadership for coming together to deliver a wage adjustment that rightfully rewards our employees.”
Scott Phillipson, President of SEIU 200United said, “SEIU 200United members keep Oswego great by supporting its citizens at City Hall and providing clean and usable public spaces for all to enjoy, all while braving rough winters and keeping our roads clear and safe. Working with Mayor Barlow to keep our wages competitive is the right step toward recruiting and retaining the best workforce this city can have now and in the future. We are pleased the Council approved the mayor’s recommendation and we look forward to working for our great city for years to come.”
The Common Council voted unanimously during Monday night’s Common Council meeting to adopt the new salary schedule.
