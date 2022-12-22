Mayor Barlow announces wage increases for city SEIU200 employees

City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow and SEIU 200United President Scott Phillipson announced an agreement to raise wages for all city SEIU 200 employees.

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow and SEIU 200United President Scott Phillipson announced an agreement between the city of Oswego and SEIU 200 to raise wages for all city SEIU 200 employees. Wages will be raised $3 an hour across the board for all members of the SEIU Union working for the city of Oswego while also adopting a new wage longevity system, delivering additional raises for employees with extended years of service.

SEIU 200United members are employed by the city in every city department, including the Department of Public Work laborers, equipment operators, and clerical office staff through city government. In total, approximately 110 members work for the city. The raises are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023 through a recently passed council resolution amending the existing SEIU labor contract with Oswego.

