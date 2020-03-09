Mayor Barlow appoints Jennifer Gallagher as Director of Rental Assistance Program.

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced the appointment of Jennifer Gallagher as Director of the City of Oswego Rental Assistance Program, replacing Nathan Emmons who has been appointed as the next Director of Economic Development. Gallagher has served as assistant director under Emmons since 2018 and previously worked as a dispatch supervisor for Spectrum Cable and earned a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego in 2005.
The Rental Assistance Program is funded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development to administer the Housing Choice Voucher program (HCV) referred to as Section 8 Rental Assistance in the city of Oswego. The HCV program provides rental assistance subsidies to landlords on behalf of eligible individuals and families including the elderly, disabled, and families with children. The goal of the Rental Assistance Program is to provide the opportunity to obtain safe, decent and sanitary housing which meets the federal Housing Quality Standards. Since taking office in 2016, Mayor Billy Barlow has re-located and re-vamped the Rental Assistance Program to increase the minimum housing standards required for program eligibility, instituted a priority ranking system designed to accommodate those with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, and individuals or families working part/full time or enrolled in an education or vocational training program, among many other changes. Last summer, the city of Oswego’s 2019 budget funded the opening of a workforce development center at the Rental Assistance program office to allow for program clients to use for job searches and interview preparation.
“Jennifer Gallagher has done as excellent job assisting Director Nathan Emmons and moving our Rental Assistance Program forward. In the last three years, we’ve made wholesale changes to our entire program and Jennifer and the entire Rental Assistance Staff have adapted and saw these changes through to ensure the benefit our clients and improve the lives of our neighbors,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I look forward to working with Jennifer as we continue to find ways to improve our program, hold landlords accountable and fight for the right and needs of our clients,” Barlow said.
Jennifer Gallagher said, “I am extremely honored to accept the position as Director of the City of Oswego Rental Assistance Program. I would like to thank Mayor Barlow for his support and the opportunity to continue to assist the residents of our community.”
The Oswego Rental Assistance Office is located at 159 Liberty St. and can be reached at 315-343-3452 or visit the website at https://www.oswegohousing.org.
