Mayor Barlow appoints Tim Kirwan next Oswego City Court judge

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow has appointed Timothy Kirwan as the next judge of Oswego City Court following the upcoming retirement of Judge James Metcalf next month following 23 years of service.
Kirwan started his law career with Reynolds Law Office in 1997 handling mostly criminal, civil, and family law cases. In 1998, he moved to Shanley Law Office then formed the partnership of Rodak and Kirwan Law Firm in 2006. In 2016, Kirwan then started his own practice, known as Kirwan Law Office on West Second Street in Oswego. Throughout his career, he continued to focus mostly criminal, civil, and family law cases. He has been involved in many trials, including a murder trial. Kirwan attend Hobart College double majoring in mathematics and economics and attended law school at the University of Detroit Mercy Law School.
“It is with great honor I appoint Timothy Kirwan as the next Oswego City Court Judge. While Judge Metcalf leaves big shoes to fill, I am more than confident Mr. Kirwan is best positioned to serve the citizens of Oswego with integrity, honesty, and equality,” said Mayor Barlow. “Tim Kirwan’s reputation among his colleagues and throughout the Oswego community is absolute, I know him with certainty to be a man of integrity and intellect, and his participation in the community in several different roles gives him the knowledge and understanding to be a Judge of the highest caliber and the Judge our community deserves.”
Kirwan is an active member in the Oswego community, currently serving as the president of Oswego Little League and served as a former president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians from 2007 to 2018. In addition, he regularly coaches little league teams, Oswego Youth Basketball Teams and is a lifetime Central New York resident attending High School in Cicero North Syracuse. Kirwan attends Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joe’s and lives in the city of Oswego with his wife Karyn and his three children Tara, Timmy and Tommy.
Kirwan thanked Mayor Barlow for the confidence and said, “it is with great honor that I accept this appointment to serve the citizens of this great city. I look forward to the challenge of continuing the great work of Judge Metcalf.”
Kirwan will take office on Thursday, April 27. Oswego City Court handles criminal cases, small claims, commercial claims, summary proceedings, and misdemeanor traffic violations in the City of Oswego within New York State’s 5th Judicial District. Oswego City Court is in the Conway Municipal Center located at 20 W. Oneida St.
