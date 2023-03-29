Mayor Barlow appoints Tim Kirwan next Oswego City Court judge

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow has appointed Timothy Kirwan as the next judge of Oswego City Court following the upcoming retirement of Judge James Metcalf next month following 23 years of service.

Kirwan started his law career with Reynolds Law Office in 1997 handling mostly criminal, civil, and family law cases. In 1998, he moved to Shanley Law Office then formed the partnership of Rodak and Kirwan Law Firm in 2006. In 2016, Kirwan then started his own practice, known as Kirwan Law Office on West Second Street in Oswego. Throughout his career, he continued to focus mostly criminal, civil, and family law cases. He has been involved in many trials, including a murder trial. Kirwan attend Hobart College double majoring in mathematics and economics and attended law school at the University of Detroit Mercy Law School.

