Mayor Barlow, LGBTQ community raise Pride Flag at City Hall

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, members of the Common Council and local LGBTQ advocates gathered on Wednesday, June 1 to raise the Pride Flag outside Oswego City Hall to celebrate Pride Month in the city of Oswego. The Pride Flag will hang for the entire month of June, in recognition of the June 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan. “Oswego is proud to stand in support of our LGBTQ community, ensuring all Oswegonians feel welcome, supported, and accepted. Hanging the Pride Flag in Civic Plaza has become a popular tradition since 2016, and I thank all members of the public who joined us this afternoon to mark June as Pride Month here in Oswego,” said Mayor Barlow.
