Mayor Barlow, LGBTQ community raise Pride Flag in Oswego for Pride Month

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow joined several members of the LGBTQ community to raise the Pride Flag in Don Hill Plaza outside City Hall to celebrate Pride Month. Alongside Mayor Barlow is First Ward Councilor Susan McBrearty, Steven Phillips, representatives from Accept Oswego and many other Oswego residents. Raising the Pride Flag at City Hall has become an annual tradition during Pride Month since Barlow took office in 2016. The flag will hang outside City Hall for the entire month of June.
