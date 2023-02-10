OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced the biggest paving plan in the history of the city of Oswego with over $1 million worth of city streets on the schedule to be paved this year. Should the plan be approved by the Common Council, the total amount of paving done under Barlow’s term, who is in his last year as Mayor, will push to nearly $8 million total. The proposed paving plan is nearly evenly split between the east and west sides of the Oswego River, covering some of the worst streets in the city including the Trillium Garden development, Liberty Street, and Hall Road.
“Despite paving approximately $7 million worth of city streets to date, the chief complaint I still receive is the conditions of our roadways,” said Mayor Barlow. “That is why this year, I’m proposing the largest paving plan to date, using state CHIPS funding along with some local funds, to execute a $1 million paving plan this Spring. Strategically investing in city infrastructure has been a key goal every year so far, and we’ll continue again this year by paving more streets in one year than ever before,” Barlow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.