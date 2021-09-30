OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow has proposed $120,000 in additional funding for the Oswego Police Department to be used by the end of 2021 to ramp up quality of life patrols and special investigation details including drug enforcement, homeless canvassing and increases in late night staffing to combat disturbances. The funding will increase the number of police officers patrolling city neighborhoods in the evenings on Thursday, Friday and Saturday while also devoting more time and personnel to drug investigations and outreach to homeless individuals around the city.
The $120,000 will use $45,000 in unspent funding previously allocated to equipment and technological upgrades combined with $75,000 in additional funding Barlow is requesting from the Oswego Common Council.
“For the remainder of 2021, I’m requesting an increase in homeless canvassing efforts to connect individuals to available resources, additional resources towards drug enforcement to address the increase in molly in our community and more late-night quality of life patrols in our parks and neighborhoods to combat disturbances and vandalism,” said Mayor Barlow. “New York state’s so-called “bail-reforms” laws are wreaking havoc on upstate communities like Oswego but I’m confident with additional resources devoted to the Oswego Police Department we can keep criminals, who should be in jail, from committing more crimes and causing more issues throughout our city,” Barlow said.
Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady said, “the funding requested by Mayor Barlow doubles down on our special investigations, enforcement details and foot patrols and is the appropriate response to concerns we’ve received from neighbors in certain areas. I thank the Mayor and Common Council for their continued support of the Oswego Police Department.”
Mayor Barlow will ask for the additional funding during the Oct. 4 Administrative Services Committee at 6:30 p.m.
