Mayor Barlow proposes $850,000 paving plan for 2022

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced that he is proposing a $850,000 paving plan for the city of Oswego this spring, adding to the $5 million of paving completed since taking office in 2016. The proposed paving plan favors the east side of the city, repaving some of the most frequently used streets and corridors, including a portion of East Seneca Street, a portion of Route 48 entering the city and a badly deteriorating area of West First Street south of Utica Street.
“I’m hoping to give some extra attention to the east side of the community this year in the paving plan to repave some of the worst roads in the city. As always, we’ll maximized the amount of CHIPS funding provided to us by the State of New York and will work strategically to get the best bang for our buck, allowing us to pave as much roadway as possible this season,” said Mayor Barlow.
The proposed 2022 paving plan includes:
East Seneca Street (George Street to the Bridge)
East Eighth Street (Bridge to Schuyler Street)
East Ninth Street (Bridge to Mercer Street)
East Albany Street (East First to East Seventh streets)
East Second Street (Utica to McDougal streets)
Yates Avenues (end to end)
McWhorter Street (end to end)
South Division Street (East Second to East Third)
Scriba Street (East Second to East Third)
Cochran Street (East Second to East Third)
Bronson Street (Liberty Street to Fifth Street)
West First Street (Utica to Erie Street)
West Third Street (Utica to Albany Street)
Erie Street (West First Street to Seventh Street)
West Seventh Street (Bridge Street to Utica Street)
Route 48 (City Line to Munn Street)
Center Street (end to end)
The Common Council will deliberate the selected streets and proposed funding during the Administrative Services committee meeting at City Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.