Mayor Barlow speaks at NYCOM Conference in Albany on housing

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow traveled to Albany this afternoon to address the New York Conference of Mayor’s (NYCOM) organization on housing accessibility and improvements in the city of Oswego. Attending were village and city mayors, along with many other elected officials, from all over New York state. Mayor Barlow presented Oswego’s innovative code enforcement strategies to improve the housing stock, and the recent LITATRO, Riverwalk, Harborview Square, and East Lake Commons housing developments opened in Oswego. Alongside Mayor Barlow is Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and village of Pelham Mayor Chance Mullen.
