OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow and local pharmacy Wayne Drugs have partnered to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for city of Oswego residents from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the McCrobie Civic Center in Oswego. The vaccine clinic will be available, by appointment only, to individuals 65 years of age and older only. Residents looking to book a vaccine appointment should visit:
https://app.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21858266&calendarID=5193976 starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 1,000 appointments are available.
Appointments will be filled on a first come-first serve basis. Individuals without internet access can call the city of Oswego Clerk’s Office at 315-342-8191 or schedule in-person with the clerk’s office on the first floor of Oswego City Hall. Appointment scheduling will begin promptly at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3 and will be closed once all spots become filled. Residents calling or stopping into City Hall to make an appointment should have their ID and Medicare Card ready to provide required information.
“I am extremely excited to partner with Jamie Branshaw and the fine folks at Wayne’s Drugs to offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic directly to the residents of the city of Oswego,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Bringing a vaccine clinic to Oswego will ensure easy and direct access to residents who meet the current eligibility requirements and will surely help to expedite the local vaccination process. Our Oswego City Clerk’s Office is ready and available to help residents, by phone or in-person, who may not have internet access,” Barlow said.
Jamie Branshaw of Wayne Drug’s said, “The staff at Wayne’s feel privileged to participate in this vaccine clinic. We’ve cared for the residents of Oswego for 70+ years, and we’ll do whatever is necessary to continue caring for at least another 70 years. We appreciate what Mayor Barlow and the city of Oswego are doing for the community by facilitating this event.”
Oswego City Hall is located at 13 W. Oneida St. The McCrobie Civic Center is located at 41 Lake St.
