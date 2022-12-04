Mayor Michaels speaks to Fulton Lions Club

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels made a presentation recently at the November Fulton Lions Club meeting on the progress of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, upcoming special events, and additional beautification projects.
Michaels, who is also a Fulton Lion, explained the different phases of construction in progress for the renovation and repaving of Route 481 through the city, as well as a site development plan for the former Nestle’ property, and riverbank reinforcement and beautification planned for spring 2023 behind the Davis Standard facility adjacent to the Oneida Street bridge.
