Memory Tree honors loved ones

PULASKI - On Sunday, Dec. 8 Light Up Pulaski will introduce the Christmas season with the lighting of the Memory Tree. Departed loved ones are remembered during the season with donations made to the Memory Tree.
All money collected is given to the local food pantries.
A memorial service is held at 4:15 p.m. in the south park in the village of Pulaski. Blessings given by the Rev. Brian Snyder.
To pay tribute to the memory of a loved one on the tee, send contributions made payable to the Memory Tree to Charlotte DeGaetano, 424 Albion Cross Road, Pulaski, NY 13142.
