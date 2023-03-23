A monitor on a Mexico Academy Central School District bus has died from injuries she suffered in a collision Wednesday between the bus and a pickup truck at County Routes 1 and 6 in the town of New Haven. New York State Police photo

MEXICO — A monitor on a Mexico Academy and Central School District bus has died from injuries she suffered in a collision Wednesday between the bus and a pickup truck.

Theresa A, Steele, 63, was initially taken to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, for treatment of what state police said were severe head injuries. Troopers reported Thursday that she later died from her injuries.

