MEXICO — A monitor on a Mexico Academy and Central School District bus has died from injuries she suffered in a collision Wednesday between the bus and a pickup truck.
Theresa A, Steele, 63, was initially taken to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, for treatment of what state police said were severe head injuries. Troopers reported Thursday that she later died from her injuries.
Troopers in Pulaski said that at about 6:39 a.m. Wednesday a bus with no students aboard and operated by Mark T. Vosseller, 69, Fulton, was traveling north on County Route 6 in the town of New Haven when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of County Route 1. The bus entered the path of a 2022 Dodge pickup operated by Jonathan H. Duval, 45, Mexico, westbound on County Route 1, resulting in the collision.
Mr. Vosseller was taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment of what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. He was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Mr. Duval was taken to the same hospital, where he was treated for unspecified injuries and released.
Troopers said the investigation is continuing.
