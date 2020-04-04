Trevor Allard was sitting in his coach’s office following a practice session when he learned of the expected yet heartbreaking news — the NCAA Division I Wrestling Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, thus unceremoniously ending his collegiate career just days before he was set to perform in the national spotlight.
Allard — a 2015 Mexico Academy graduate and the Tigers’ first-ever state champion wrestler — was scheduled to compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time as the 184-pound standout for Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania.
The tourney was initially slated for March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The event was to be contested at a football stadium for the first time in front of an expected record crowd, and roughly 40,000 tickets had been sold prior to the cancelation.
“It was kind of a stab to the heart because I finally made it and was going to get to chase my dream, and then it was gone in the blink of an eye,” said Allard, a redshirt senior who is finishing his Master of Business Administration studies this semester.
“It’s getting easier now, time heals everything, but the first week was really hard for me,” Allard added. “It’s all I could think about. I tried to distract myself and do other things, but I didn’t really have much motivation to do anything and with everything going on with the virus, it’s even harder to take your mind off things because you’re stuck in your house. It was difficult, but I’ve just tried to keep my mind off it and keep moving forward.”
Allard received an at-large bid following a fifth-place showing at the Mid-American Conference Tournament. His body of work throughout the season included a 24-4 record and key wins over nationally-ranked opponents from Michigan and Lockport, thrusting him into at-large consideration.
“I beat a lot of good guys this season so it was nice to get that bid,” Allard said. “It was like a sigh of relief knowing that I finally made it there because I had always come up just a little bit short through my whole college career. The last three years, I’d be one spot away or a couple seconds away, so to finally make it there, I felt like all the pressure was going to be off and it was going to be a time to shine.”
Allard was nationally-ranked throughout much of the season, appearing as high as No. 11 in his weight class. He was set to be joined by sophomore teammate Alex Carida at the NCAA tourney.
The Huskies duo had finished practicing for the event and convened in Bloomsburg coach Marcus Gordon’s office afterward, where they saw the cancelation announcement on Twitter.
“To be able to look them in the eyes and let them know that we’re not going was a difficult thing to have to do,” Gordon said.
“I was devastated for Trevor and Alex,” he added. “As a coach, you know how much they put into it and especially someone like Trevor, a senior that does everything right and lives the right lifestyle, a 3.91 (GPA) student right now, you couldn’t ask for a better kid. Knowing how much time they spent in that wrestling room and how much work they put in, to have to sit down and tell them we’re not going to a national tournament was the toughest part.”
The unique circumstances denied Allard his opportunity to compete at the grandest stage in the sport, but his career contributions are well-recognized by those within the Bloomsburg program.
Allard finished with a career record of 96-45 for the Huskies, and was considered a “quiet leader,” by Gordon and his teammates due to his high level of focus, dedication, and integrity.
Allard entered his final semester with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.91, according to Gordon, and has received a litany of academic honors throughout his career at Bloomsburg.
Allard was named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar Athlete for four straight years, a National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Academic selection in 2017-18, and an Athletic Director’s Association Scholar Athlete for 2016-17.
“It’s just been a joy to work with someone who puts so much heart and dedication into everything that he does, and that starts with his upbringing,” Gordon said.
“When he got to Bloomsburg, it wasn’t like I had to groom him into the man that he has become, he was already on the right track for that. All I had to worry about was helping him get better at wrestling.”
Allard also carved out an unmatched legacy at Mexico and was crowned the program’s first state champion as a junior in 2014 under longtime coach, Bill Kays.
He won back-to-back Section 3 Division II championships in his final two seasons and also reached the state finals as a senior. Allard finished with 222 career wins in six varsity seasons for the Tigers, according to stats at cnywrestling.com.
“Growing up I was more focused on becoming Mexico’s first state champion than anything else because that was the goal everybody in town was chasing,” Allard said.
“That was huge to accomplish that, not only for me but for coach Kays, coach (Troy) Tooley, and really everybody in the town of Mexico that had been waiting on one for so long,” he added. “That lasted for just a short amount of time because I had another year left, and I wanted to go back and win again but came up short my senior year. But looking back today, I’m still so proud of that moment and I can remember the whole thing like it was yesterday. It’s ingrained in your memory forever.”
Allard and his wife, Angel, had planned to move to Charleston, S.C., in recent weeks but that plan has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allard is on pace to finish his MBA requirements in May and has already secured his undergraduate degree in supply chain management. He is the son of Lyman and Melissa Allard, and the brother to Tylor and Chelsea Allard of Mexico.
“We’re going to keep moving forward,” Allard said. “I’d like to maybe get in with a college down there and continue to help out in wrestling, coach and train, things like that, but I’m not really sure what’s ahead career-wise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.