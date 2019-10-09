Mexico culvert work to be done about Nov. 15

MEXICO - The culvert work being done on Academy Street (County Route 16) in Mexico is set to be completed about Nov. 15.
Oswego County Highway Superintendent Kurt Ospelt said the work is moving along and crews have been working diligently to deal with utilities running beneath the culvert area.
The county Legislature decided earlier this year to move forward with the replacement of the culvert on county Route 16 in the village of Mexico. The culvert, which crosses Black Creek, is right behind McDonald’s and adjacent from a monument business and Mexico Elementary School.
Ospelt said earlier the $1.15 million project will be totally paid for by the state. He said the money is from the Bridge NY program and the county has applied for money for about six projects — this was the only project funded.
Detours have been in place for a couple of months due the closure of Academy Street near the intersection with State Route 104. The Mexico Academy and Central School and the village had to make arrangements to take detours since Mexico Elementary School and the village’s wastewater treatment plant are both on Academy Street.
