Mexico First United Methodist Church to resume Monday’s Meals

MEXICO - Monday’s Meals is a free soup kitchen open to any whom wish to have a hot meal of soup, bread, dessert, drink and fellowship. It will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Mexico on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. commencing Sept. 30 and running through June 22, 2020.
They will not observe most school holidays that fall on Mondays as in the past, however, should the MACS school district close or cancel school due to inclement weather, there will be no Monday’s Meal served that day. They do not serve meals during the months of July and August.
The days of operation, and observed holidays for the 2019-2020 year are as follows:
Sept. 30, Oct. 14 - Columbus Day - open, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 – Veteran’s Day - open, Nov. 25, Dec. 9, Dec. 23, Jan. 13, Jan. 27, Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 9, March 23, April 13, April 27, May 11, May 25 – Memorial Day – No Monday Meal, June 8, June 22.
