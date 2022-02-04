MEXICO — The seniors for the Mexico High School varsity boys swim team stayed the course through a turbulent year to position themselves for a fitting conclusion to their respective careers.
The Tigers recently finished the dual meet portion of their season with a 10-1 overall record and produced a dominant performance to win the Onondaga High School League championship meet.
They are now preparing for the upcoming Section 3 Class B and state qualifier postseason events as they enter among the top contenders for each prestigious meet.
Mexico’s seven seniors, including four captains that have all been on varsity for at least five years, are eager to get underway after last year’s state championships were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Coming back, everyone was a little behind schedule, but we put in the work to make sure we could go back to the place where we wanted to be, and it’s paid off,” Mexico senior diver Kian Long said. “We had one little bump in the road, but coming up on sectionals and state qualifiers, we’re hoping to even that out.”
Mexico has been guided by Long as the longest-tenured member in his sixth varsity season along with three other senior captains — Tyler Warner, Ryan Liedka, and Scott Kessler — who were each moved up as eighth-graders.
The Tigers have three other contributing seniors that all came to varsity as freshmen, consisting of Liam Killian, Clayton Roberts, and Calvin Hitzschke.
Mexico has won four of the last five Class B titles and the veteran core is determined to add another to the collection.
“I think determination has never been higher,” Liedka said. “We’ve been going hard for five years, and (Long) for six years, and I think everybody really wants it this year and we want to show that we can come out on top.”
Long competed in the last state diving tournament conducted in 2020, and several of his teammates posted times just below the cut threshold to qualify. The lost opportunity to advance last season has helped fuel their pursuit as seniors.
“I think that plays a large role in how hard everyone is working and what we’re really pushing for,” Kessler said.
“We had a few life-time best times at the very first meet, and not a lot of us were able to swim much over the summer and we didn’t get much work in last year for the COVID year, and I think it’s impressive how far people on the team have come already,” he added.
Mexico went unbeaten in four dual meets last year during a condensed campaign due to COVID-19 concerns with no seniors on the team.
Mexico coach Shawn Parkhurst credited the improved leadership on this year’s squad, and said they set the tone for underclassmen entering the season in much better shape than the prior year to bolster scoring chances throughout the lineup.
“They’re a great senior class and some of our top scorers are coming out of that obviously, but their growth and maturity over the last couple years has really helped out,” Parkhurst said,
He added: “I think that’s the main difference for us this year. We’ve had pretty decent talent the last few years, but we were lacking in depth, and that finally caught up and led to a successful dual-meet season.”
Mexico wrapped the regular season with nine straight victories and spent the past week training hard before planning to taper down their workouts leading into the remaining postseason meets.
The Tigers won 9 of 12 events at the recent OHSL championships and Warner established a new meet record for the 200 individual medley. Long has already qualified for the state meet in diving and is hoping to soon be joined by multiple teammates to extend their last hurrah.
The Class B swim meet is slated for Feb. 16 and the state qualifiers will follow two days later.
“I love the environment of this team this year,” Warner said. “I love this team dearly, they’re a bunch of knuckleheads sometimes, but this year will be greatly missed by us seniors, and I would love for us to go out on a high note.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.