Mexico imposes 90-day sawmill moratorium

MEXICO – The town of Mexico has imposed a 90-day moratorium on commercial sawmills over safety concerns. I spoke recently with Town Supervisor Eric Behling about it and the reasons for it. Here’s what he said:
What were the safety considerations?
“Setback from the road, how are the logs loaded and unloaded from larger trucks coming in to the sawmill. Those were some concerns,” Behling said. “Hours of operation. That was another item that both the zoning and planning board had in mind.
“On our books, as far as zoning,” he continued, “we didn’t have much on sawmills, and we just don’t want our zoning and planning board kind of – and this is what they were telling me – they don’t want to arbitrarily try to put together a list, they actually want to take a couple, three months, especially during the wintertime when things are kind of slow anyway, and put together some thoughts that would add consistency across the board in regard to these safety concerns for both them and the community.”
How many sawmills are there in Mexico?
“I think right now we have around 12, I believe, and we keep getting applications. Obviously, I applaud them for filling a niche with lumber prices going through the roof for the last couple years due to COVID, they’ve been able to provide wood for everyone putting up light pole barns, that sort of thing, maybe some cabins, sheds, that sort of thing, and doing it in such a way, I mean, they were filling a supply need. There was a shortage, and they filled it as best they could. I have actually personally bought wood off them too for needs on the farm.”
Were some of the residents bothered by these sawmills?
“Not really,” Behling replied. “I think we looked at it from a point where they were coming in for permits, and we really didn’t have a lot on the books as far as some of these things that were brought up at our zoning meetings and planning meetings. These meetings are open to the public, and of course, with these rules, they’ll be discussed and brought up for board approval if they are things that need to be done as far as safety.
“Nobody’s going to get shut down,” he emphasized. “Some of the attendees thought perhaps they were going to have to be shut down for three months, and that is definitely not the case.”
What were the concerns of the people who attended these public hearings?
“They had thought they would have to shut down for the moratorium. I was trying to explain at the beginning of the meeting that we’re not out to close any sawmills down. It’s more of a concern on our part as far as having a list of these safety concerns addressed, so that when they come in for a permit, we can sit down with them and say, ‘this is what we’d like to see you do’ in as far as some of the things I’ve mentioned: setback from the road, make sure you’re not piling the logs in such a way close to the road that they could go into the road, for example. This does not affect the homeowner or the hobbyist that on a weekend, he’s got a little mill and he wants to go out back, you know, he’s got some wood, start right from scratch and cut his own logs and bring them up and run them through his own little sawmill. That’s not what this affects.”
Were those some of the people who were at the meeting?
“Yeah, we had a couple there that raised concern as far as the word ‘portable.’ We actually took that out, I believe, and the description of what we’re looking at is more the commercial mill-type operation. Under Ag & Markets, if you’re pulling your own logs out of the woods and bringing it up, and you have your own little sawmill, that does not fall under this as far as commercial. You are actually harvesting your own trees. It’s actually described as a farm activity. That’s a fairly recent determination by Ag & Markets. I think it’s been on the books for five, maybe 10 years.”
But as it stands now, people do have to come in and get a permit to have a commercial business.
“Correct,” said Behling. “You know, they’re going to set it up and they’re going to have tractor trailers pull in logs from other places around New York state. It’s not a little hobby. If a guy’s farming, and he has a little bit of everything, and he has his little sawmill, and he’s going out back and he has a few acres, no, this does not apply. But for the commercial ones where you have people coming in, customers driving in, there’s got to be adequate parking for them, that kind of thing. And safety, as far as the sawmill, maybe turn the sawmill off while customers are coming into your place of business. How you go about that, those are the kinds of questions that popped up.”
Will they have to be in a special zone?
“No. I don’t believe so. Most of them are on A-1 type zoning where it’s agricultural/residential. Most of these are farms that they’ve started these sawmills on.”
Is it usually an extra business that a farmer gets into?
“Yeah, for the most part. Maybe they’re having some other farm activities, maybe some field crops, that sort of thing. Some tend to go toward sawmilling, some go toward furniture, that sort of thing. Some just do sheds. They bring in a load of logs, or they cut their own, and then build sheds and sell them that way. And in some of those cases, you’ve got to have the sheds so they’re not blocking the site coming into a driveway and you’ve got a blind hill. You’ve got to check those boxes off, making sure all the entrance and egress is safe for both the sawmill and the general public.
“Sometimes,” Behling continued, “they’re just cutting the wood and stacking it like a lumber yard, and people come in and pick up a load of wood. It’s rough-cut wood. People come in and buy it that way. That’s the way I’ve been doing it. If I go in, I go in with a trailer. I’ll buy a certain amount of rough-cut lumber and then maybe build my own shed or pole barn.”
So, it’s not like this is a big problem the town is having, it’s just something you’ve seen that needs a little more regulation?
“Yeah,” Behling replied. “At the beginning of the meeting, we’d just got done with the Super Bowl, and I said, ‘Well, think of it as you have your referees, and that’s like our planning and zoning boards. They’re the referees. And through the course of playing football, when they first started playing football, they didn’t have a lot of rules, and things popped up, and they threw their hands up in the air and didn’t know how to address this. So, that’s kind of it. You’ve got your referees, which is planning and zoning, they’re asking us, the board, for a little time, just kind of hold off on accepting any new permits for the 90-day moratorium, so they can get together, they can come up with answers, or at least parameters of how to get these rules together so that when they come in for a permit, they just check off, yes, we’ll do all these things. And everything’s fine.’”
When does this go into effect?
“It went into effect on Valentine’s Day.”
So, it’ll last until the middle of May.
“Hopefully,” Behling said, “by then, we’ve got the rules worked out, and then they can start applying for a new business. Any business that’s in right now, or any business that was in the process of getting a permit, has been done. Those people can continue work as usual.”
Will they have to change the way they do that work in accordance with the new rules, or are the grandfathered in?
“No,” said Behling. “They’ll have to comply if there are safety rules as far as some things, like they’re not going to have to change how they do things, but there are some safety measures, like how the logs are piled next to the road, yes, they would definitely, and we would hope they would work with us to make sure that logs piled in a certain fashion do not present a risk to motorists. That can’t be grandfathered. You can’t have something that’s dangerous grandfathered in. And that’s the best way to put it, I guess.
“Everybody seemed pretty good with it,” Behling concluded. “There was a bit of a miscommunication. They thought the 11 or 12 sawmills would have to shut down for three months, and that was not the case at all. So, they were okay with that. They can continue, and if there are some safety things like just mentioned that they have to touch up on, that’s not a huge problem. Everyone seemed to come away with a sense that we just wanted to make sure that both the public and obviously the sawmill operators are doing everything for everybody’s wellbeing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.