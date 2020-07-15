MEXICO – Key Bank, at 3283 Main St., Mexico was robbed Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, members of which responded at 2:56 p.m.
According to police, some proceeds have been recovered, and a suspect is in custody. No weapon was reportedly displayed.
New York State Police assisted in the investigation which is ongoing.
Police say more information will be provided tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.