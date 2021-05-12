MEXICO – State Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon Philip S. Watros, 32, of Mexico, New York is in grave condition at Upstate University Hospital following a suicide attempt May 11 in Mexico Community Park.
According to State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Jack Keller, State Police were dispatched to the State Rt. 104 area of Mexico in an attempt to locate Watros. Police say Watros was making homicidal/suicidal threats to his estranged girlfriend.
Troopers located Watros in his vehicle parked at Mexico Community Park. A perimeter was established due to the threats and public safety concerns, and the State Police Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T) and negotiators responded.
After a lengthy standoff and negotiations, Watros shot himself with a rifle. Watros was immediately transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he is listed in grave condition.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego City Police Dept., the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and McFee Ambulance.
