A Mexico man is in jail on $1.010 million bail bond after being charged with kidnapping a New York woman at a Pennsylvania truck stop.
Police in Stuart, Iowa arrested James Scott Smith, 32, of Mexico, Saturday Aug. 31 and charged him with a felony count of kidnapping in the first degree, harassment in the first degree, domestic assault with a weapon and obstruction of emergency communication.
He is being held at the Adair County Jail. Additional charges may be filed at a later date.
Police said Stuart officers were call to the Casey’s Convenience Store in Stuart after a woman called 911. Upon their arrival, the caller, Amber Garrison, 26, of Smyrna, NY in Chenango County, told police she had been kidnapped from a truck stop in Pennsylvania in mid-July. She said she had been assaulted on several occasions and had been forced to remain with the driver of the truck as he traveled through multiple states in his Peterbilt semi.
A number of Iowa media reported Garrison and Smith became acquainted through a dating website.
Garrison had been reported missing to the New York State Police in early August 2019. She had suffered numerous injuries and was taken to Adair County Hospital for treatment. She told police Smith did not allow her to use her cell phone.
A search warrant was conducted of the semi and evidence was discovered and seized from inside the cab of the semi.
The case is still under investigation and involves several alleged crimes in multiple states. Deputies from the Adair and Guthrie County Sheriff’s Offices and officers from the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted Stuart Police during the initial investigation.
Stuart is about 25 miles west of Des Moines on Interstate 80 and about 100 miles east of Omaha, Neb.
Garrison told police she had called 911 several times earlier on Saturday Aug. 31 from the cab of the semi as it was parked in a parking lot in Stuart. Adair County Dispatch said several 911 calls believed to be from Garrison were received Saturday starting at about 9:50 a.m.
The caller did not speak directly to the dispatcher and did not provide a location. An Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the area of the calls but was unable to locate the exact location and source of the 911 calls.
Stuart Officers had not been notified of these initial calls and were unaware of the calls until they were dispatched to Garrison’s 911 call from inside the Casey’s Store at about 12:44 p.m.
