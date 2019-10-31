The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is seeking other victims who might have been touched or abused by a Mexico man.
Since early July, deputies have conducted numerous investigations into Paul R. Allen, 56, of Mexico. As a result of these investigations, Paul Allen has been arrested on numerous counts of forcible touching and sex abuse.
The victims ages associated with these charges range from 11 to 57 years of age, and the dates of reported abuse range from 2015 until this year.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any other victims or anyone with more information to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.
