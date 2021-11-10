VOLNEY - At around 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 a 2011 Ford pickup truck driven by Matthew Jay, 29, of Mexico was traveling northbound on County Route 6, north of County
Route 45 in the town of Volney, when it went off the west side of the roadway and collided with a tree.
Jay was transported to Upstate Hospital where he died from his injuries.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the New York State Police, Volney Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance Service.
