Mexico Republican Committee announces 2021 endorsements

MEXICO - The Mexico Republican Committee has issued its endorsements for the 2021 election cycle.
The committee met Feb. 15 and announced the following local endorsements:
Eric Behling for Mexico Town Supervisor; Cindy Roberts for Mexico Town Council; Judy Greenway for Mexico Town Council; John Moretti for Mexico Town Justice; and Frank Bombardo for Oswego County Legislator (District 7). Each of the town seats are four-year terms; the county legislature seat is a two-year term.
The Mexico Republican Committee’s selections were made following interviews with a number of candidates before making selections.
“The committee appreciates all of the candidates who seek to serve the community by running for an elected position, and took the time to meet with the committee,” said Gary McConnell, Mexico Republican Committee chairman.
Earlier this year, the Mexico Republican Committee also handed up endorsements for the following Oswego County elected positions:
Armen J. Nazarian for Oswego County Court Judge; Terry Wilbur for Oswego County Clerk; and Kevin Gardner for Oswego County Treasurer.
Candidates will begin collecting signatures for petitions - officially starting the campaign process - on March 2.
