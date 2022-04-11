Mexico Republican Committee endorses 2022 candidates

MEXICO - The Mexico Republican Committee endorsed a slate of candidates for upcoming town, county, state and national elections at its March 7 meeting.
The 2022 candidates include Nicole Wild for Mexico Town Clerk, Don Hilton for Oswego County Sheriff, Spencer Ludington for Oswego County Surrogate Court Judge, Will Barclay for New York State Assembly, Joseph Griffo for New York State Senate, and Chris Jacobs for the 24th Congressional District.
“This is a strong showing for Republicans, and it’s important for local Republicans to show their support by getting out to vote,” said Gary McConnell, chairman of the Mexico Republican Committee. The Republican primaries will be held Tuesday, June 28.
McConnell also made a push for involvement in local government, and encourage anyone interested in helping move Republican ideals forward to contact him at 315-529-6009.
