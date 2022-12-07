Mexico Republican Committee to interview 2023 candidates

MEXICO - The Mexico Republican Committee will hold interviews in January 2023 for candidates seeking open positions in the town of Mexico.
Interviews will be held in mid-January for those seeking candidacy for the following positions open in 2023 for election: town supervisor, town highway superintendent, town clerk, town justice, and two council seats. Also open is the seat for Oswego County District Attorney.
