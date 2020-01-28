MEXICO – Police today, Jan. 28, said it was Teresa Reynolds (Wasilewski), 47, of 285 Kenyon Rd., who died in last Thursday’s accidental fire that also killed many of the cats she’d taken in and the pit bull-mix, Beatrice, she loved.
The fierce, early-morning, Jan. 23 blaze left the home she grew up and lived alone in a charred skeleton of the family homestead her great-grandparents built on 50 acres in a rural section of Mexico.
A neighbor who’d known Wasilewski since she was a young girl, Liz Dishaw, the town clerk of the Town of Mexico, saw some of the first flames around 6:45 a.m. from her home directly across Kenyon Rd.
“I got up about a quarter to seven when I saw what I thought was a snowplow,” she said, “and I got up to see how much snow we had, and that’s when I saw the flames coming from the kitchen window, the front window. There was smoke billowing everywhere.
“It’s only speculation,” she continued, “but because she’s such an animal lover, I’m assuming that she probably tried to rescue all of her animals and then got trapped. But that’s only speculation on my part because of knowing what an animal lover she was.”
She said Wasilewski worked at a local veterinary clinic and often trapped wild cats, had them spayed or neutered, and then brought them to live in her home or in the attached shed.
“She had between 10 and 20 cats in the shed in the back, plus what she had in the house,” said Dishaw.
Although she witnessed the fire from its early stages, Dishaw didn’t realize how extensive the damage was to the home until later that day.
“You really couldn’t tell when I left for work at about 9:30,” she said. The house was covered in thick smoke, “so I really couldn’t see the devastation.”
But she did know the fate of her neighbor.
“When I left for work, they had found her,” she said.
At least 15 fire companies responded to the fire, according to police. Seeing the burnt-out shell of what’s left, it’s impossible not to recognize the bravery of those who fought this blaze.
“The firefighters were fantastic,” Dishaw said. “You could see them going into the burning house with flashlights searching for her, and there was so much smoke that they could be feet from her and not find her. But I think they did everything that they could to try to save the house. Unfortunately, we do not have water down our area, and there’s no fire hydrants, so they had to make the big loop to get water. They had to go all the way to either Pumphouse or to 69, and there’s only one circle for them to do so because of the way that the traffic, with all the firetrucks and everything, it blocked, you know, you can’t turn around and back up and go back to a fire hydrant. There are fire hydrants on Pumphouse Road and on 69, and that’s where they were getting their water. They fill their tanker trucks and come, and then they spend their two minutes of spraying the water, or whatever it is, and then they’re out of water, and they have to get more water. So, if there were water, maybe the house could have been saved.”
According to Lt. Andrew Bucher of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Dept., the fire is still under investigation and no official cause has been determined.
“She was a very nice young girl,” Dishaw remembered. “She kept to herself a lot. She was a huge animal lover. My husband would keep her driveway plowed out for her because we knew she lived alone. We tried to help her as much as possible.”
Dishaw said she heard there were a few cats that escaped the fire.
“But I don’t know how.”
Another neighbor of six or seven years, Nick Riley, reported passing by Wasilewski’s house earlier that morning.
“I left the house at ten after six and drove by, you know, not that I was looking for anything, but I didn’t see anything at that time,” he said.
“She brought my dogs back a couple times,” he said of Wasilewski, “and we’d wave, you know, I mean we’re not very close, but, yeah, I mean, we all know each other. She always seemed nice, never had any issues.
“It’s really, really sad,” he said. “It makes you sick.”
