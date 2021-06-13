Mexico’s town-wide garage sale

MEXICO - This is a reminder that the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a town-wide garage sale. The Mexico-wide event will take place on Father’s Day weekend, June 19. Residents are encouraged to start the sale on Friday or Saturday morning and continue through the day. Maps with sale locations will be available at Tops and Pathfinder Bank until noon on the 19th and online at: www.GreaterMexicoChamber.com
To register for the map and for more details, register online using the website or call 315-963-1042 and leave an address and phone. It is important to call by Friday, June 11 to be listed on the map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.