Mexico Tigers celebrate Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

MEXICO — Long-lasting bonds between teammates and classmates, family legacies, and even the good-natured rivalry between the decorated wrestling and boys swim programs were celebrated at the Mexico Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony last Friday night in the high school gym.
The Tigers inducted Hall of Fame Classes for 2020 and 2021 with a ceremony that followed an on-field introduction to spectators before the start of the varsity football game, and the unveiling of the plaques for the newest members on the wall outside the gym.
The list of honorees included seven individual standouts — five prominent athletes, a legendary coach and a longtime special contributor — along with the 2008-09 boys swim team.
The inductions began with the posthumous enshrinement of Everet Backus (Class of 1949) followed by his son, Mark Backus (1972), who had a prior engagement and was unable to attend.
The father-son duo each starred in football, basketball, and baseball for the Tigers, and each later became the publisher of the Mexico Independent Newspaper and members of the state Republican committee.
They were followed by Joseph Tagliareni (1972), a classmate and longtime friend of Mark Backus who shined in the same three sports at Mexico and later went on to coach little league baseball in the area.
Tagliareni and Backus entering the Hall of Fame simultaneously was no coincidence but instead the result of a promise made between the former teammates and co-captains.
“We’ve been friends for many years, and we’ve always talked about the Hall of Fame,” Tagliareni said. “We both always said that if one of us was nominated first, we would wait for each other.”
Longtime varsity wrestling coach William Kays was one of the next inductees.
He compiled a 363-130-2 career record in 27 years at the helm with four Section 3 Tournament team titles, a pair of sectional dual meet titles, and five Class B crowns. He coached 49 state qualifiers and three state champions.
“It’s a really big honor because I was nominated by the parents of one of my wrestlers, and an assistant coach,” Kays said. “It’s one of those things where, I never coached for myself, it was always about the kids, but I’ve had great luck, awesome assistant coaches, awesome parents, and the kids worked hard and did whatever I asked them to do, and we had success because of it.”
Former boys swim coach John O’Brien was joined by assistant coach Sally Oliver, who still holds that position, and about a dozen swimmers from the 2008-09 team that went 13-0, won the Section 3 Class B championships, sent five swimmers to the state meet and finished the year as the top-ranked small-school team in the state for the first time in program history.
He credited the swimmers and parents for their commitment that started in the Tiger Sharks youth swim program, and then closed with a joke about the size of the wrestling team’s large, colorized banner displayed in the gym to acknowledge their 2015 team state title. O’Brien joked that Kays “always has to one-up me.”
“Swimming and wrestling always kind of went head-to-head to see which program was going to top the other each year, so it was kind of cool to be able to be inducted on the same night that (Kays) is,” said Shawn Parkhurst, the current Mexico varsity boys and girls swim coach and a member of the 08-09 team.
O’Brien said of the honor: “This was just an incredible team, and they could compete with a lot of colleges because their times were so fast. It’s 12 years later, and they still hold 10 of the 12 records. They would just do whatever I told them to, and they fed off each other as most great teams do.”
Parkhurst was also inducted solo for his decorated swim career that included five individual Section 3 titles, eight school records at the time of his graduation, three trips to the state meet, and All-American honors as a senior.
He was also joined by fellow 2009 graduate Evan Oustrich, a standout in cross country, indoor track, basketball and baseball. Oustrich competed in four state cross country championships and scored 51 runs for baseball in 2009, tied for the seventh most in state history for a single season.
“Evan Oustrich was another classmate, a friend through high school and he was a tremendous athlete in several sports, so just to be inducted with the group of people that are here, and to join the people who are already out on that wall, is a great honor,” Parkhurst said. “I think it made it extra special tonight with my senior-year swim team going in.”
He added: “That team accomplished a lot here at Mexico, put in a lot of work together and spent a lot of time together, so it was very rewarding to be able to do that together.”
The final inductee enshrined was Susan Teifke (1981) as a special contributor. She performed a multitude of tasks for athletics programs across the board while serving as a member and treasurer of the MACS Sports Booster Club from 2008-17.
Teifke also hosted the event along with Kathy Yost and presented the first four inductees before later taking her rightful place alongside them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.