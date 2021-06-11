MEXICO – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced June 3 that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors has approved $34.2 million in grants, interest-free loans, and low-cost loans to support vital drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across New York state. The FY 2022 Enacted Budget adds a $500 million appropriation to support clean water, raising the state’s total investment to $4 billion and continuing to fulfill the state’s $5 billion clean water commitment.
The village of Mexico is slated to receive $4,000,000 in short-term market rate financing and $3,000,000 in a WIIA (Water Infrastructure Improvement Act) grant to install a new 500,000-gallon elevated glass-lined water storage tank and new water mains in critical areas, according to Cuomo.
Mexico’s Superintendent of Public Works, John Power said details are still very limited.
“I don’t know how much we have to say right now,” he said in a recent interview. “The grant was actually awarded, the governor’s making a big splash out of it, but this happened almost two years ago. The ($3 million WIIA) grant was awarded in December of 2019. Then COVID hit, and nothing happened. So, he’s (Cuomo) getting more traction out of it again, and that’s all.”
Power said, “The whole project is $7 million. $3 million of it is a grant. $4 million of it is a low-interest loan.”
But they haven’t gotten any of that money yet.
“We haven’t even started the project,” he said. “We don’t know when we will get any money.”
According to Power, the water tower will not hold 500,000 gallons. “We don’t know yet. We haven’t determined the size of the tank. None of the engineering’s been done on this. I can’t really provide you with details. Until we actually get the money, we can’t commence engineering. Nobody wants to work for you until you have money to pay them. Funny thing about that.”
It will be, as stated, a glass-lined, elevated storage tank. But it will not be 500,000 gallons. Power expects it will be smaller. This project is only for the village, not the town. Power doesn’t know what areas would get new water mains. He said a more complete story may be possible later in the summer when more details are available.
