MIA group trip to Clayton

CENTRAL SQUARE - The MIA group is having a bus trip to Clayton, to see Ron and Nancy Onesong at the 1000 Island’s Harbor Hotel on Tuesday, May 10.
They will be depart at 9:15 a.m. from the Central Square Walmart. When the group arrives in Clayton, they will have time to do some sightseeing or shopping. They have some unique shops including clothing boutiques or jewelry shops. People can also buy 1000 Islands collectibles. People might enjoy their River Rat cheese or maybe some of the Thousand Islands Dressing that was created there.
At noon the group will arrive at the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel for a lunch buffet. This buffet includes: Salad, rolls, seasonal vegetable, garlic whipped potatoes, beef Stroganoff with egg noodles, vegetable lasagna with Alfredo sauce, carrot cake with caramel drizzle, coffee or tea.
At 1:30 p.m. the group will watch the Ron and Nancy Onesong Show which will be a tribute to John and June Carter Cash. After the show ends they will be going on a 1 and a half hour narrated sightseeing cruise. The cruise will depart from the hotel. After the cruise the group will depart for home.
Price for this trip will be $126 if 30 are paid, $121 if 35 are paid and $115 if 42 are paid. To make reservation or if people have questions call Corrie Oram at 315-668-6319 by April 15. April 15 is the deadline for this trip.
