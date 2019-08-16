MIA Seniors plan two upcoming trips

CENTRAL SQUARE - The MIA senior group is taking reservations for two upcoming trips. The first trip will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9, the group will be visiting the Arcade and Attica Railroad. The second trip on Wednesday, Nov. 13 will take the group to Del Lago Casino for the Queen of Country Show.
Choices will be:
• Grilled salmon – Norwegian salmon grilled and basted with lemon and dill butter with jasmine rice (gluten free).
• Chicken Cordon Blue - breaded chicken cutlet stuffed with black-forest ham and Swiss cheese with mashed potatoes.
• NY Strip Steak-grilled 8 oz. steak with baked potato (gluten free).
• Blue-mushroom pasta - creamy blue cheese sauce tossed with al-dente pasta and sautéed with garlic bread (vegetarian).
All entrees are served with a chef salad with choice of dressing, fresh dinner rolls, sautéed vegetable (fresh seasonal vegetable), assorted cookies and brownies, coffee, tea, iced tea and soft drinks.
People will then board the Arcade and Attica Railroad for a 2 ½ hour ride. This is the last operating steam train excursion in New York state. They are an authentic short line railroad and hold the distinction of being one of the last “common carriers”—running freight and passenger trains weekly. The group will exit the train at the half way point (Curriers Station) where there will be refreshments available to purchase and also the use of rest rooms.
Afterwards people may visit the Made in America Store for shopping. Then the group will depart for home.
Call Corrie Oram at 315-668-6319 for reservation or questions. Prices for the trip is as follows: If 30 people are paid the price is $115, if 35 are paid the price is $109 and if 42 are paid it will $101.
On Nov. 13, the group will head to the Del Lago Casino for the Queens of Country Show. They will leave from the Central Square Walmart.
When the group arrives at the casino each person will receive a casino bonus, a $25 slot play. All patrons must have a “players club card” to cash the bonus. If people do not have one they may get one on arrival with proper government issue ID.
Lunch will be at the buffet at Del Lago. The buffet features such items as: Pizza, fried chicken and fish, carving station with flank steak, turkey and prime rib, barbecue chicken and/or pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and vegetables, two soups, Asian station, salad bar and dessert bar.
Later the group will go see the show The Queens of Country, a musical tribute to Dolly, Patsy and Reba. These artists bring to life a concert program complete with duets and audience participation.
After the show they will depart for home
A $35 deposit and reservations have to be in by Sept. 6. Deposit is needed to get tickets for the show. If trip gets cancelled before Sept. 6, because not enough people have signed up, the deposit will be refunded. If a person cancels after this date there will be no refund of the deposit.
Prices are as follows: If 30 pay it is $91, if 35 pay it will be $85 and if 42 pay it will be $79. Call Corrie Oram at 315-668-6319 for reservation or questions.
