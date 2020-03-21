CENTRAL SQUARE - MIA (Most Interesting Age) group is offering a variety of trips.
The first trip this year is to the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel in Clayton on Monday, May 11 to go see the Ron and Nancy Onesong’s tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.
They will leave at 9:15 a.m. from the Central Square Walmart for Clayton. When they arrive in Clayton they will have time to either go shopping or to just look around.
At noon, they will go to the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel for the lunch buffet. Items included in the buffet are: Salad, rolls, seasoned vegetables, beef stroganoff with egg noodles, vegetable lasagna with Alfredo sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrot cake with caramel drizzle and coffee or tea. This hotel won the AAA Inspector’s Best Award for Scenic View and was awarded the Four Diamond status from Triple A.
Then it is onto to see the show with Ron and Nancy Onesong. They will be doing a tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.
After the show the group will take a 1½ hour sightseeing cruise. The cruise will depart from the Harbor hotel. After the cruise returns will depart for home. Estimated arrival time home is 6:45 p.m.
The price for this trip will be $117 if 30 people go. If 35 go the price will be $110 per person and if 42 have paid to go on this trip it will be $106 per person. For reservations or questions call Corrie Oram at 315-668-6319.
