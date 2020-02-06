BOYLSTON — Michelle Slade was on her way to work 45 minutes earlier than usual on Tuesday, though it still turned out to be one of the scariest experiences of her life.
Ms. Slade remembers seeing the orange and yellow ball in the sky, getting closer before realizing it was a house on fire. She remembers stopping her car, running through smoke to the front door and getting a woman out of the house. And she remembers neighbors from around the area coming to help because it’s what they do, she said.
It was around 6:15 a.m. when Ms. Slade left her home in Boylston, driving down County Route 13 toward Syracuse. The orange glow was something new on her commute.
As she got closer, she realized the yellow ball was moving. It was a fire at Adelia Pearson’s house.
Ms. Slade laid on her horn as she approached the house because she didn’t see anyone outside or in the road.
She parked in front of the house next door to Ms. Pearson, where her son Rick lives. She put her car in park, grabbed her cellphone, dialed 911 and ran to Rick’s door. “He was coming out because he had heard my horn,” Ms. Slade said. “I told him ‘Rick your mom’s house is on fire.’ And he’s like ‘What?’”
Rick ran back inside to dial 911, Ms. Slade said. So she got off the phone with dispatch and ran toward Ms. Pearson’s house as there was still no sign of her.
“I knew she was there, and the lights were on,” Ms. Slade said, “so chances were she was up. But I knew she was elderly and thought maybe she just needed help getting out.”
Smoke had thickened around the house at this point, but Ms. Slade was able to find her way to the front door by a light on the house.
“At the same time, neighbors across the road came over though,” Ms. Slade said. “So I don’t want anybody to think I was the only one doing something.”
The experience reached its scariest — one of the scariest in her life — moments before she opened the front door. The second floor was on fire, the smoke was everywhere, and Ms. Slade didn’t know where Ms. Pearson was.
It got easier when she opened the front door and found Ms. Pearson a few steps inside.
“She was having trouble walking,” Ms. Slade said. “All the smoke detectors were going off, so she knew the house was on fire. It wasn’t a surprise to her. It’s just we had to get her out.”
So Ms. Slade put Ms. Pearson’s arm around her shoulder and began walking her to Rick’s house. The smoke was awful, she said.
“I smelled awful,” Ms. Slade said. “My eyes hurt. My throat hurt.”
Ms. Slade and the neighbors got Ms. Pearson to her son’s house. She was shaken up but doing OK.
Shortly after, Ms. Slade found out there was another person in the home, and those feelings of helplessness and fear came back. It was a tenant, Amanda Arton, staying in the apartment unit above the garage. Ms. Pearson yelled to Ms. Arton to get out of the house from the front yard multiple times until she came out the opposite side of where the fire was erupting. Ms. Arton was out safely.
The whole incident lasted around 20 minutes for Ms. Slade. Afterward, she continued her commute to work. Her coworkers could smell the smoke on her. She made it on time but not early like she had planned.
She’s a project coordinator at Upstate University Hospital. Ms. Slade worked at hospitals in Jefferson and Oswego counties in the past. She didn’t run toward that house to later be called a hero. Other people helped as well. She just couldn’t imagine not stopping when possible lives were on the line, she said.
“Upstate has a burn unit,” Ms. Slade said. “I see these things. I didn’t want that to happen.”
