Miller named senior resident inspector at FitzPatrick

SCRIBA - Eric Miller has been chosen as the new senior resident inspector at the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant in Scriba.
The plant is operated by Exelon Nuclear.
Most recently, Miller was the senior resident inspector at the adjacent Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station. He began his federal career in 2008 as a reactor engineer in the Office of New Reactors at Nuclear Regulatory Commission headquarters. He then joined the Region I staff as a reactor inspector in 2011.
Miller earned bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and nuclear engineering from Penn State University.
Miller joins resident inspector Greg Stock at FitzPatrick.
Each U.S. commercial nuclear power plant site has at least two NRC resident inspectors. They serve as the agency’s eyes and ears at the facility, conducting regular inspections, monitoring significant work projects and interacting with plant workers and the public. Inspectors can serve for up to seven years at any one site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.