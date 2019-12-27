$13.4 million in water infrastructure grants for Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY - “Water, water, everywhere, / Nor any drop to drink,” may have been the cry of the “Ancient Mariner” in Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s 1798 poem, but it’s not the problem today in the city of Oswego, the village of Mexico, or the town of Constantia.
Today’s problem is how to maintain that water, how to collect it, purify it, distribute it, how to keep it separate from wastewater, and how to protect the environment along the way. And, of course, how to pay for all that.
Without the help of state and federal governments, along with low-interest to no-interest 30-year loans, the continuation and upkeep of the public water cycle would be nearly impossible for innumerable small cities, towns, and villages.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $417 million in grants to aid in the completion of $1.6 billion in water infrastructure projects throughout the state. Oswego County is getting seven of those grants totaling $13,401,422 towards projects that will cost a total of $73,920,687. The city of Oswego will get $7,625,000 towards three projects worth $24,800,000. The village of Mexico will get $3,624,922 towards two projects totaling $9,499,687. The town of Constantia will get $5,000,000 on one $39,015,000 project, and the town of Schroeppel will get $151,500 towards a $606,000 project.
The city of Oswego is under what’s known as a “consent decree,” mandating the city spend $85 million on sewer separation and rehabilitation.
The $3.675 million the city is receiving towards the $14.7 million third phase of this mandated project is the third grant the city has received towards consent decree costs.
“Because we receive a lot of this grant money, that’s why we were able to lower sewer rates $200 last year for the rate payers,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. “Before 2016, the city was never going after and receiving this grant money. So, I’m happy to win more money to prevent another sewer increase.
“We are entering area three,” he said, “which is the downtown area, where we have to actually separate that sewer system and rehabilitate some of the other areas of the system, moving manholes, repairing catch basins, fixing a lot of the sewer infrastructure. So, this will go a long way to help pay for that.”
It will be further funded by an additional $950,000 meant to cover some of the $3.8 million in costs associated with other mandated sewer separation and rehabilitation work.
Producing clean drinking water does not come cheap, and ensuring it continues to flow isn’t cheap either. A $3 million grant will buy the city a backup power generator it’s never had, amazing as that may seem.
“Right now the water plant only has one main generator,” Barlow said, “and what we found is with windy weather, when the lake’s wavy, thunderstorms, blizzards, the plant’s in danger of losing power, and if that’s the case, we have no backup source. The Health Department was applying pressure for us to find a solution.”
Having a backup “is a relief for us,” Barlow said, “because what we would do when we would have big storms forecast, at least since I’ve been mayor, we would always call the state and they would bring a backup generator onsite for the duration of the storm.”
Now the city will have its own. Good thing, because if the plant completely loses power, Barlow said, “you’ve got about 18 minutes of water, and then we’re going to start running out.” After 18 minutes, without power, the plant will not be able to “bring the water in, treat it, and distribute it.”
Water, water, everywhere, / Nor any drop to drink.
Converting to a new disinfection method using sodium hypochlorite and replacing a water pump will eat up the rest of the $6.3 million supported by that $3 million grant.
And there’s a poignant example of the difference between even a small city the size of Oswego and an even smaller village the size of Mexico.
Up until 10 years ago, the village of Mexico had no disinfection concerns. They didn’t even have to chlorinate their drinking water.
“We’re on an underground aquifer, and we have very high-quality drinking water,” said Mexico’s Superintendent of Public Works and Village Administrator John Power. “And the only reason we had to begin to chlorinate 10 years ago was because there was a population-served threshold, and once we got a couple of the town districts onboard, that raised the population level, so automatically, we had to chlorinate. Once you serve 1,500 or more, you’ve got to chlorinate.”
That’s been the way they’ve done it for the past 10 years. But now, thanks to a $625,000 state grant, Mexico will be adding ultraviolet disinfection, eliminating the need for chlorine and de-chlorination (another chemical).
“The whole idea is to get away from the use of chemicals,” Power said. “It makes the process safer for the employees and ultimately, it makes the whole process safer for the environment. The whole $625,000 grant is pretty much for the building and the UV disinfection equipment.” That is one-fourth of the $2.5 million third phase of a wastewater treatment project that has been going on in Mexico for about six years.
The village of Mexico’s state grant totals $3.625 million, “but it’s over two projects,” Power said.
“One project is a $7 million drinking water project. The state awarded us $3 million of it, which equates to about 42 percent of the project. The second one is $625,000 for a wastewater treatment facility project that we are actually in the middle of right now. We had applied for that last year, were not successful, we updated the application and re-applied this year and were successful. The next phase of this will be securing funding through either the USDA (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture) or the Environmental Facilities Corporation, and then beginning design work with the engineers.
“We have a village water system that was circa 1913,” Power continued. “And we have a wastewater treatment facility that was installed in 1978. Ninety percent of the infrastructure involving the drinking water is the original material. It’s designed to last 50 years. It’s already double that. That $7 million project will include a new standpipe or water storage tank. It will include replacing all 26 of the original fire hydrants that were installed in 1913. They still work, but we caution the Fire Department, if you can get around them, don’t use them, use the others, because there’s no parts available for them. The project’s also going to include replacing some of the original valves in the system and some of the under-sized water main. There’s some four-inch water main that sufficed back in 1913, but it does not meet today’s regulations with regard to suppression of fire. It’ll go either to six or eight-inch water main. The engineers’ estimate to replace the whole system in the village is $35 million. This is the first phase of probably many projects over the next 10 to 15 years. It’s too big of an expense and too much of an undertaking to try to do it all as one project. The original system was installed in 1912-1913, and the cost was $56,000 for the entire system.”
Power noted the original joints in the system were sealed with lead. The water is tested monthly and annually. “We don’t have any issue with lead contamination,” he said. “In order for the water to absorb lead, it’s typically in an area where it sets there stagnated, where you don’t have movement, so we don’t really have an issue. But those will be addressed in the project.”
The whole village will benefit from this phase of the village drinking water project, “because the whole village is fed off the water storage tank or standpipe,” Power said. “So, that will be upgraded. That’s a 1952 steel tank that has well outlived its useful life. The new tank is going to have a little bit more capacity and it’ll also be taller, which will afford more water pressure to the village residents. It will remain in the same location on the east side of the village.”
Mexico’s water comes from wells about two miles south of the village. According to Power, they have never run dry.
While Mexico’s grants are geared more towards the drinking water side of the water equation, Constantia’s are totally geared to the other side of the municipal water story: sewage, specifically, getting it from the house to the sewage treatment plant by means of a sewer system and secondly, upgrading and maintaining that treatment plant to handle that sewage and return purified wastewater to the lake according to state environmental standards.
Dustin Clark is chief engineer for Barton & Loguidice of Liverpool, an engineering firm that has worked with Constantia for around 15 years. Clark is well up on Constantia’s concerns and the state grant it was just awarded.
“It’s a $39 million sewer project which includes upgrading the village of Cleveland’s wastewater treatment plant and putting in new sewers along the Route 49 corridor in the entire town,” Clark said. “It’s not the entire town getting service, it’s more the southern end, near the lake, but it is the entire Route 49 corridor and all the lakeshore areas in the town. The village has sewer (service), the village has a treatment plant, but it’s not big enough to handle the additional flows, so the project will be expanding the village’s treatment plant and adding the new town users.”
Presently those getting new service “all have their own version of an outside septic system,” Clark said. “Unfortunately, a lot of them are not very good. Very, very few actually meet today’s standards for septic systems, and as a result, septic systems are listed by DEC (NY state Dept. of Environmental Conservation) as a cause of the increased nutrient-loading on Oneida Lake.
“There will be about 1,000 connections made,” Clark continued. “Each home will receive an onsite grinder pump, which will send their septic flows into the system and then ultimately to the village of Cleveland treatment plant for processing. There’ll be a small (underground) pump at each property that would go in place of their (the homeowner’s) septic system.”
Nothing will be stored anymore in septic tanks. It will all get immediately pumped out and sent on its way through the new sewers to the Cleveland treatment plant.
This is what Clark called a “turnkey project.” Often such projects leave the homeowner responsible for the pipe running under their land and out to the road. This project will include it all. The homeowner will have to add nothing.
“It does include the individual grinder pumps and the lateral connections,” Clark said.
The state grant is for $5 million. The town has invested about $60,000 into planning efforts, an engineering report, an environmental review, and the grant applications.
For the remainder of the financing ($34 million), the town is targeting a $20 million, 30-year, interest-free loan from the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC), the maximum EFC can loan, according to Clark, who said that loan is “very, very close” to being approved. Although that approval is not yet official, the town “meets the project score requirements, and they meet the income requirements, so they should get that any time now.”
The loan may be interest-free, but it’s not free-free. It’s not a grant, and it must be paid back.
The town is also working with USDA (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture) Rural Development on another ($4 million) loan. It is not interest-free.
So, in total, the 1,000 homeowners getting connected to the new sewer service as part of a newly-formed sewer district will be repaying $24 million over 30 years.
“The total cost for everyone, including treatment, is $850” per household per year, Clark said, and “that’s the basis that the district was formed on.”
Grants such as those awarded to Constantia don’t just happen, and neither does public approval.
“This is an initiative the town had taken on over several years now, and they did very, very extensive public outreach with mailings, with meetings, with door-to-door canvassing of the area to determine who is in favor of the project for $850 a year,” Clark explained.
“We applied for a $10 million grant through DEC called the Water Quality Improvements Project, WQIP grant,” he said. “Unfortunately, those were announced yesterday (Dec. 20), and the project did not receive that in this round, but that’s very common to take a couple of rounds to get grants, especially of this magnitude.”
The next round’s announcement is a year away.
In the meantime, Clark noted that the town “has already budgeted for some minor things that we can do. These grant programs are highly, highly competitive, so the more that the communities can do to show their commitment to the project, their skin in the game, so to speak, the better the chances are for these applications. So, there’s a small amount they’ve budgeted for continued project development, to reapply for the DEC grant, work with Rural Development, if there are any other grant opportunities that might come up over the course of the year, they’re certainly going to be going after those. But these projects almost always take multiple rounds of funding applications in order to get the full package.”
As far as the $5 million already awarded, It remains an open question as to what could be done with that money if none of the other funding comes through.
“Nobody has those answers right now,” Clark said.
“What are the stipulations to this money, and is there a possibility that it could be used to kickstart the project before the rest of the funding comes in?” he asked.
Clark estimates the sewer project will take six years to complete once it starts. The design and permitting will likely be done by Barton & Loguidice. The construction will be publicly bid.
As far as the inconvenience six years’ work will present to the town’s residents, Clark said, “there’s going to be major construction going on through a very large portion of the town. It’ll be especially disruptive along the private camp roads, and it’s also including the laterals. So, you’re not just digging up along the road to put in the main line, you’re also digging up in yards to put in the laterals and pumps. No question, there’s going to be a very noticeable disruption during construction, but after it’s all done, it’ll all get put back. It always does.”
The new sewer system is only part of the $39 million project on which the town is embarking. The other part is an upgrade to the village wastewater treatment plant, a cooperative deal worked out between the town and the village that Clark estimates will save each entity about $3 million.
The village’s plant is presently capable of treating 140,000 gallons of wastewater per day. With the addition of new, larger equipment and new technology, that capability will be increased to 500,000 gallons per day to handle both its and the town’s wastewater.
All of the 1,000 households that will be connected to the new sewer system live in the town, not the village. If this deal had not been agreed to, the town would have had to build its own wastewater treatment plant. And by making this deal, the village gets a substantial upgrade to its 30-year-old plant.
“It’s a very equitable arrangement for the village and the town,” Clark said.
Though the upgraded plant’s method of disinfection hasn’t been completely decided yet, Clark said “we most likely will do ultraviolet,” before the water’s returned to Oneida Lake.
“Most of the time, the quality of that water is actually better than the lake water,” Clark said.
Clark indicated, though, the town will keep its options open in case a better technology is developed in the five or six-year interim before the final decision has to be made.
The treatment plant upgrades will cost about $6 million, Clark said. That includes tanks, aeration, blowers, generators, pumps, and filters, along with “all kinds of equipment integrated in,” said Clark.
“There isn’t one single piece of equipment that you buy that does it all. It’s a pretty elaborate process.”
Running the plant will be the village DPW, as it is now.
“With the expansion,” Clark said, “and the additional efficiencies, and actually becoming a little bit more of a simple process than they have now, there is no projection of increasing staff.”
And so, Constantia may finally be seeing the light at the end of a very long tunnel. Clark spoke on the history of this project.
“The sewer initiative in the town of Constantia actually started in the ‘80s,” he said, “and they just haven’t been able to put it all together. This is, by a long shot, the furthest that the town has gotten towards getting sewer in the town.”
The stumbling block has always been the money.
“It always is,” Clark said. “If it was free, if it didn’t cost any money, then sewer would be everywhere. It wouldn’t be a question.”
The town of Schroeppel also received grant money to be put toward water infrastructure projects. They could not be reached for details by press time.
