Minetto UMC plans for the holidays

MINETTO - Mary Lou Bjorkman, director of music at the Minetto United Methodist Church, has announced the church’s plans for the holiday season.
Thanksgiving will be celebrated during the Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22. The service, led by Pastor Guerschom Saint Ange, is scheduled to be held at the church and simultaneously streamed online via Zoom from MinettoUMC.org.
Plans for the Christmas services have been revised in recognition of the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The traditional Christmas Eve barn service at the Greco Family Farm will not be held this year. The customary Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m., but will only be streamed online via Zoom from MinettoUMC.org.
