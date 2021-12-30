Minetto woman arrested for attempted murder

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Dept., on December 30th, 2021, Ramona Cooper, 38, of Oswego, was arrested for Attempted Murder in the second degree, Attempted Assault in the first degree, Assault in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree and Menacing in the second degree.
Police said Cooper’s charges are from an incident in the Town of Minetto where she cut the chin of her teenage son with a kitchen knife during a domestic incident on December 14th. Her son was treated at the hospital and released. Her son was able to pry the knife from her and escape to a neighbor’s residence, where 911 was called. According to the Sheriff’s Dept., after a prolonged investigation, it was determined that she was trying to kill her son by stabbing him in the neck.
Cooper is to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court this afternoon, Dec. 30.
