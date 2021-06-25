UPDATE:
GRANBY - The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office announces that Charles Mills, reported missing, has been found deceased. He was located in the wooded area near the intersection of State Route 3 and County Route 8 in Granby. His death does not appear to be suspicious.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the New York State Forest Rangers, Border Patrol, Fulton Police Department, Oswego City Police Department, Granby Volunteer Fire Department, Oswego County Search and Rescue, the New York State Federation of Search and Rescue, Empire Drone Company and the various good samaritans, neighbors, friends, family and otherwise, who helped with the investigation and search.
GRANBY - The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Charles “Chuck” Mills, 50 years old and a resident of the town of Granby. He was last seen yesterday morning, June 23, at around 10 a.m. Mills was believed to be on his four-wheeler and riding in the woods near his home.
He is approximately 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and a black or gray baseball cap.
They believe that Mills was likely in the area of State Route 3 and County Route 8 in Granby and they do not believe any foul play was involved with his disappearance.
Anyone who may have seen Mills or anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.
