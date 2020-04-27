OSWEGO — Lilith West was reported found Monday by Oswego police. The 15-year-old had been missing for the past 11 days, since April 16. According to police, she left her Ellen St. home of her own accord. Police believed her to be frequenting Syracuse.
This story will be updated when more is known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.