Mistrial declared in attempted murder trial of Marcus Miller

PULASKI – A year and two months after he was initially charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all later upgraded to include attempted murder, Marcus Miller, of E. Seventh St. in Oswego, finally brought to trial in Pulaski’s county courtroom, is back in jail on $1 million bail and virtually square one after his Aug. 16 appearance was declared a mistrial and a new trial date set for Nov. 14.
According to Oswego County Court, Miller will be tried on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, third-degree robbery, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies allege Miller stabbed a man he knew seven times, including twice in the neck, on June 12, 2021.
