OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Feb. 1, that 145 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,780.
The 145 positive cases reported today are a combined total from the last three days. On Saturday, there were 52 new cases; 50 on Sunday, and 43 today. In addition, another COVID-19-related death was reported on Saturday.
Huang said, “This marks the 83rd death of one of our neighbors. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of this patient. I also urge our residents to continue preventative actions. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added, “Our County Health Department and our health care partners in the community are doing their very best to get people vaccinated. Unfortunately, we have no control on the supply of vaccine. We can, however, help people get to their COVID-19 testing or vaccination appointments if they are having transportation issues. We are partnering with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. to provide this free transportation to our residents.”
The Oswego County Health Department is also partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid tests in its mobile unit to various locations around the county. Testing will be offered to those who live and work in Oswego County. Additional sites and details will be announced when they are finalized.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Feb. 1.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 133,615
Total - of positive cases: 5,780
Total - of positive cases released: 5,269
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 83
Total - of positive cases active: 428
Total - of negative results: 125,897
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 973
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible groups in the most efficient way possible. For details, please go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine-phase-1a---phase-1b.
“It is wonderful to know that many of our community members are anxious for this vaccine and we share in the enthusiasm for taking this next step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Huang. “Currently in New York State, requests for vaccine far outnumber available vaccine and we continue to ask for patience as we work through this process together. As vaccine becomes available in Oswego County for eligible groups, we will notify appropriate employers of scheduled clinics. Inconsistent vaccine supply makes vaccine clinic planning difficult, and the small amount of vaccine supply that Oswego County has received is not enough to meet Phase 1a and 1b groups, and our senior citizens’ needs.”
The state has a wide network of vaccine dispensers. Hospitals have been charged with vaccinating doctors, nurses and medical workers. Local health departments are charged with vaccinating essential workers identified as part of Phase 1b – first responders, educators and more.
Local pharmacies are charged with vaccinating those aged 65 and older. In Oswego County, these pharmacies include Kinney Drugs in Oswego, Mexico, Fulton and Pulaski, and Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy in Oswego. Please do not call the local pharmacies for appointments. Appointments must be made online and may not be available for several weeks. Please visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/NY/ or https://stores.healthmart.com/waynepharmacy/stores.aspx to schedule an appointment.
People aged 65 and over who need assistance may also call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 for help navigating the internet in making appointments.
Eligibility determination and a list of nearby providers where appointments can be scheduled are available through New York’s “Am I Eligible?” app at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or by calling the New York State Vaccination Hotline, 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Please continue to check this page https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php for updated clinic information.
Oswego County is part of the CNY Regional Vaccination Network. Click here for more information https://www.upstate.edu/coronavirus/covidvaccine/. Please call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 for more information.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 if you have any questions. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
