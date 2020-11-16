OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Nov. 16, that 48 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,186. These cases are a combined total from Sunday and Monday. Eight hundred eighty-three people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“Early last week, we saw many small surges across the county due to social gatherings around Halloween,” said Huang. “In the past several days, we have seen these surges become new small clusters. The disease continues to spread through households, families and groups. Most of the cases in the past three or four days came from these small clusters identified as being due to Halloween parties.
“Community transmission will continue if we do not change our behaviors,” he cautioned. “We should learn this lesson from the drastic increase in cases and clusters from the Halloween parties as we plan our celebrations for the coming holidays.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added that every business, resident and institution must do their part to curtail the COVID-19 surge by following state and county regulations. “We must continue to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the disease, so that we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns,” he said.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 16.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 72,166
- Total - of positive cases: 1,186
- Total - of positive cases released: 883
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 298
- Total - of negative results: 70,735
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 862
A large number of cases in Oswego County are being spread among household members.
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “If you are sick, it is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are sick should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use, or disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin said the holidays need to be celebrated differently this year. “Make plans to celebrate with only your household members,” she said. “Even small gatherings of families from out of town or other households could lead to the spread of COVID-19.”
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
- Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
- Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
- Keep six feet from other people.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
A list of testing sites and additional information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
