Montauk man dead after Albion ATV accident

ALBION – A serious ATV accident Tuesday claimed the life of a 57-year-old Montauk, NY resident Wednesday, one day after he was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Robert W. Fischer was found alive by Oswego County Sheriff’s officers yesterday on Austin Road in the town of Albion and was transported by NOCA Ambulance to Syracuse. Fischer was the lone rider on a Polaris Sportsman 400 ATV according to police.
The accident is still under investigation.
“The medical examiner’s office is going to pick up with the investigation where we left off to determine the exact cause of death,” police said. “If there are any other contributing factors, that’ll take some time for toxicology.”
Robert Fischer would have been 58 in August.
